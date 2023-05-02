United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $458.00 at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE URI opened at $361.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.48.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

