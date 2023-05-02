Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Upland Software has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.33.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

