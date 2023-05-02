Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2705966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,284 shares of company stock worth $968,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

