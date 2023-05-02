US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,812 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.59. The stock had a trading volume of 232,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.