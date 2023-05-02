US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.50. 732,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

