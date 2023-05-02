US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 30,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

AMT stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $197.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,704. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

