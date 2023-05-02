US Asset Management LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. 515,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,719. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

