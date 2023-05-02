US Asset Management LLC Takes $566,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,072. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

