US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Danaher makes up 1.7% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.81. 771,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

