USDD (USDD) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, USDD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $739.18 million and $24.78 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 739,948,522 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

