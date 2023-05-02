USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $82.84 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00416285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00115745 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

