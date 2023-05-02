Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Financial Review

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 32.68% 15.60% 14.36% Silk Road Medical -39.81% -63.30% -29.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $56.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $52.48 million 6.62 $16.47 million $4.71 20.32 Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 12.26 -$55.01 million ($1.55) -28.51

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Utah Medical Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

