Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

