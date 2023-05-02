Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 4,149,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

