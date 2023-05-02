Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 17.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.77. 68,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,175. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

