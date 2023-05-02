Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $153,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $249.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

