Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,414,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,565 shares.The stock last traded at $104.30 and had previously closed at $106.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

