Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $186,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

