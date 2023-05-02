Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $204.52. 228,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,022. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.