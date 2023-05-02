Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOE opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

