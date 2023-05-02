Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

