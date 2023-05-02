Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 289,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

