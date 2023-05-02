Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.20. 181,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

