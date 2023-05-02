Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.96 and last traded at $87.49. Approximately 4,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

