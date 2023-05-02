Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

