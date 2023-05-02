Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys Shares of 1,037 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

