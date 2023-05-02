Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

