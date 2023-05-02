Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 241 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

