Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $4.64 on Tuesday, reaching $187.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,148. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $206.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

