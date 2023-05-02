Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.24

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 73203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,172 shares of company stock valued at $320,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 671,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 616,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after buying an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

