Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.53

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.53 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 1073825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. Desjardins decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.8246753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.