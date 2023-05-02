Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $44,511.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,770.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00307705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00531466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00415052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,664,047 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

