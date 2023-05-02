Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Energy Price Performance
Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.