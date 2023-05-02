Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

