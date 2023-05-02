Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Via Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.19. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Via Renewables (VIA)
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.