Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.19. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 257.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.