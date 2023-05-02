VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $400,084.90 and $209.94 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

