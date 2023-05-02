Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of C$50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.06 million.

Shares of VMD stock opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.93. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of C$6.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.19.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

