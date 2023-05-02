Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 92,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 406,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 656,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $10,555,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 216,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

