Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 212000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

