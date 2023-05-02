Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

