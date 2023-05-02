VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $42.98

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $50.10. VSE shares last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 31,950 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

VSE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $671.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

