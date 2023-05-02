W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $695.96 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

