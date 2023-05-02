Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.79 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,711 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

