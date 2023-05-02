Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.87

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 77447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 28.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

