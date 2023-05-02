Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.