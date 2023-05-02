Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.46

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 84457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

