Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PMT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.31 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

