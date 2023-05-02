Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.35

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Price Performance

LON WKOF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 187 ($2.34). 5,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.47. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 220.90 ($2.76). The company has a market capitalization of £129.61 million and a PE ratio of -30.31.

Get Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund alerts:

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.