Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $127.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.42.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 369,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visteon by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

