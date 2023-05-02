Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Welltower stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,354. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

