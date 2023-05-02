Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.01

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 18522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,807 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

